KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Plus Malaysia Berhad (Plus) will temporarily divert one of the entry lanes at the Putra Mahkota Interchange Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway this weekend.

The diversion, scheduled from 10.00 pm on Aug 23 to 2.00 pm on Aug 24, is to facilitate pavement rehabilitation works at KM289.00.

Plus said the move is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure smoother and more comfortable journeys for highway users.

During the period, heavy vehicles exceeding the width limit are advised to use alternative routes through the Southville City Toll Plaza at KM294.15 or Bandar Baru Nilai Toll Plaza at KM283.8.

Highway users are encouraged to plan their trips with the Plus App and follow traffic signs and personnel instructions at the site.

Real-time updates will be made available via the PUTRI Virtual Assistant, the X@Plustraffic App, selected electronic signboards, and PlusLine at 1800-88-0000.