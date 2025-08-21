KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Lawyers acting for Noraidah Lamat, mother of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, have dismissed viral allegations that she was seeking donations for herself or to cover legal expenses.

In a joint statement, the legal team confirmed that while a bank account number circulated online had previously been used to receive public contributions following Zara’s death, the collection was halted shortly after.

“We state that our client is not currently collecting any donations, whether for herself or to pay our legal fees,” the statement said.

It also explained that any contributions would only be accepted directly by Noraidah in person or via authorised representatives from non-governmental organisations.

The lawyers further clarified that they are representing Noraidah on a pro bono basis, meaning free of charge.

The statement was jointly signed by lawyers Hamid Ismail, Shahlan Jufri, Rizwandean M Borhan, Mohd Luqman Syazwan Zabidi, Mohd Syarulnizam Mohd Salleh and Farrah Nasse.

Yesterday, Datuk Ram Singh, the lawyer representing one of five teenagers charged in the bullying case also explained that the defence team is working pro bono.

Five teenage girls were charged at the Children’s Court in Kota Kinabalu with using abusive words against the late Form One student Zara Qairina last month.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad said that the charge against the five minors was for acting with common intention, allegedly uttered abusive words directed at Zara Qairina, which were heard by the victim and could have caused her distress.

Sessions Judge Elsie Primus allowed bail of RM5,000 against the five minors in closed proceedings and set the pre-trial case management date to September 25 followed by October 16. The trial will be held on December 8 to 12, and December 15 to 19.

The offence was allegedly committed at Block A-3-6 of the Rabiatul Adawiyah Dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan W.D.T 15, Papar, between 10pm and 11pm on July 15.

The charge was framed under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which carries a maximum jail term of one year, or a fine, or both upon conviction.