KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The family of missing woman Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh has criticised the recent update by the Home Ministry, calling it lacking in progress and transparency.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said the questioning of four Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers in connection with Pamela’s disappearance offered no new information.

“We must emphasise that this update provides no new information or progress in the case,” she said in a statement here.

“Despite these claims, there have been zero leads uncovered, and Pamela’s family remains completely in the dark regarding any developments.”

She noted that statements suggesting investigations were ongoing were meaningless without tangible action or results.

She said the repeated mention of 47 persons being questioned and a car found near the border had already been disclosed months earlier.

“To repeat these same facts now only confirms the absence of any fresh developments,” she added/

Sangeet said the lack of transparency and results had prolonged the family’s suffering, and also eroded public confidence in the seriousness of the investigation.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the police have called 48 witnesses, including four officers from MACC to record statements to assist in the investigation.

Ling, 52, was reported missing after boarding an e-hailing vehicle from her home in Kota Damansara to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on the morning of April 9.

The e-hailing driver later lodged a police report, claiming the woman was “taken away” by three individuals believed to be impersonating police officers near the MACC building.