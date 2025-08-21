KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The government continues to intensify efforts to attract investments to special economic zone development areas to bridge the gap between regions throughout the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) period, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Amir Hamzah, who is currently carrying out the duties and functions of the Economy Minister, said efforts to attract investments included in the electrical and electronics industries, natural resources, trade and cargo, and downstream rubber-based industries through collaboration between various parties and examining appropriate special incentive packages.

He said appropriate additional infrastructures will be considered to ensure the competitiveness of these zones.

The location of Kedah and Perlis bordering Thailand will enhance the role of the states in the north of the peninsula as regional connectivity hubs and with the Perlis Inland Port, as well as easier movement of cargo and resources, Malaysia has the advantage of being a catalyst for development at the sub-regional level.

“For Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu, the government has set a target to make them among the country’s main food production zones.

“The operation of the ECRL, which is expected to begin in the early period of the 13MP, opens up great opportunities for residents along this line to create new economic activities, especially based on agriculture, food production and the halal industry,” he said when winding up the debate on the 13MP motion for the Economy Ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Amir Hamzah said the government would also consider transit-based development zones in line with the strategy outlined in the 13MP.

“These states also have great potential in the blue economy, especially fisheries, and shipping which will be further boosted during the 13MP period,” he said.

Currently, he said a detailed blueprint for the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is being drawn up.

To date, the JS-SEZ has successfully attracted investment commitments totalling RM1.34 billion with an additional investment interest of RM78 million still in the negotiation phase, involving 70 companies from Singapore, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands as well as local investors.

“Through the Johor Talent Development Council, 20,000 high-income job opportunities will be created through direct collaboration between investors, companies, six universities and 15 selected TVET centres in Johor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amir Hamzah said Sabah and Sarawak would continue to be given focus in efforts to achieve a more inclusive development balance.

Sabah has been identified as a blue economy hub such as shipping, fisheries and coastal tourism, while among the key initiatives in Sarawak is the development of an energy hub based on hydropower and hydrogen technology and an emphasis on investment in other renewable energies.

“The development of the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) industry is also given priority for Sarawak, where this effort will attract high-impact investments, high-value job creation and the development of clean technology for the benefit of the people of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said. — Bernama