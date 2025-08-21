PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — A total of 22 million Malaysian MyKad holders can check their eligibility for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation Aid via the official SARA portal at http://sara.gov.my, starting today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced.

In a statement, the MOF said that all Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, or those born in 2007 or earlier, are eligible for this financial assistance, including existing SARA recipients.

“No registration or application is required, as eligibility for the SARA Appreciation Aid is determined automatically based on data from the National Registration Department (NRD),” the statement read.

MOF also advised the public to be cautious of scams, noting that the RM100 aid will be disbursed directly to recipients’ MyKad, eliminating the need for intermediaries or third-party applications.

The RM100 credit will be disbursed starting Aug 31 in conjunction with National Day, and can be used until Dec 31 this year.

To ensure equitable use of the nation’s wealth, MOF said that any unspent balance at the end of the year will be redirected to vulnerable groups through upcoming MADANI Government programmes.

“Recipients can also choose to use the aid for charitable purposes, such as purchasing essential goods to donate to NGOs, houses of worship, or those in need,” it said.

The MOF noted that households stand to benefit more collectively. For example, a family comprising two parents and two adult children could receive up to RM400 in total.

The SARA aid can be spent at more than 7,300 registered retail outlets nationwide, a number that will continue to grow. Beneficiaries can purchase over 100,000 essential items across 14 categories, including staple foods like rice and eggs, hygiene products, medicines, school supplies, and personal care items.

Further information, including a list of participating stores by city and purchasing guidelines, is available on the official SARA portal. A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section is also provided for public reference.

With the implementation of the SARA Appreciation Aid, total allocations under the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and SARA programmes have been increased from RM13 billion to RM15 billion for 2025, which is 50 per cent more than the RM10 billion allocated in 2024. — Bernama