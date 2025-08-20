KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 — The lawyers representing the family of schoolgirl Zara Qairina Mahathir are urging more witnesses to come forward ahead of two separate court hearings into her alleged bullying and the inquest into her death.

Hamid Ismail said that while he could not disclose details of the closed-door hearing due to Section 15 of the Child Act 2001, the legal team welcomed anyone with relevant information to assist in the ongoing investigation and inquest.

“If there are still witnesses out there, please reach out to us... That’s our specific request,” he told reporters outside the courthouse here today after five teenage girls claimed trial to bullying Zara Qairina.

“So far there are people who have reached out to me personally, so that’s good,” he said, adding that he will filter their accounts first.

Hamid, whose legal team consists of Shahlan Jufri, Rizwandean M. Borhan, Mohd Luqman Syazwan Zabidi, Mohd Syarulnizam Mohd Salleh, and Farrah Nasser, confirmed that several witnesses had already come forward but declined to reveal the number, citing legal restrictions.

The Children’s Court today prohibited the disclosure of proceedings involving minors, stressing it was to protect the children’s best interests.

“It’s not because of VVIP, it’s not because of anyone’s influential position. Don’t get the wrong idea that this is a game played by the authorities. The identity of children is protected by law,” Hamid said.

The gag order was made under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001.

Hamid added that the legal team has also filed to be included as an interested party in the inquest into Zara’s death, which is scheduled to begin on September 3.

Zara Qairina, 13, died on July 17 from head injuries sustained at a religious boarding school near here.

Her mother has since alleged that she was a victim of bullying and sexual harassment, sparking nationwide concern and calls for accountability.

The Attorney General’s Chambers confirmed this week that charges will be brought against several individuals for bullying while the inquest into her death will continue as planned.

Hamid and his legal team had previously asked for the bullying charges to be delayed against the five teenagers.

He called for a review of the charges under Section 507D(2), which carries heavier penalties for serious bullying, warning that proceeding now could trigger double jeopardy if stronger evidence emerges later.