JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 20 — The unemployed 31-year-old man, who torched a MBJB tow lorry in anger last week, was handed down a prison term and fine at the Sessions Court here today.

The accused, Wan Muhammad Nasrul W Ahmad, was handed down five years and a fine of RM6,000 by Sessions Court Judge Thalha Bachok @ Embok Mok, in addition to a jail term of six months if he fails to pay the fine.

Wan Muhammad Nasrul, who pleaded guilty during yesterday’s proceedings, was today brought back to the same court for the viewing of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.

After the charge was read out again today, the accused maintained his guilty plea of using petrol with intent to cause destruction by burning a tow truck belonging to MBJB, causing a loss of RM24,000 at the council’s vehicle storage depot at Lot 1, Johor Bahru Waterfront here at 11.07am last Friday.

In an appeal before the sentence was handed down, Wan Muhammad Nasrul, told the court that he had no money because he was just still looking for a job and had many financial commitments.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu, in her argument, said that although the accused gave the excuse of being angered as he was unable to pay, the act of burning a tow truck in a public area could clearly affect safety.