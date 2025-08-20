PUTRAJAYA, Aug 20 — Heading to Putrajaya for the National Day parade? Organisers have doubled the public seating to 8,000 and arranged 15,000 parking spaces with free shuttle buses to ensure a smoother experience for the expected massive crowd this Aug 31.

Information Department Director-General Julina Johan said feedback from the previous parade included attendees who said they were not able to fully appreciate the experience due to limited seats.

“We hope the increased seating capacity can accommodate the crowd and provide a more comfortable experience,” she said at a media briefing at the Communications Ministry.

Parking and transportation

To manage traffic, the parking spaces will be available across several locations, with free shuttle buses providing transport to the parade site.

Parking Locations (15,000 total bays):

Precinct 1 (2,500 bays)

Precinct 8 (2,000 bays)

Ayer@8, Precinct 8 (1,150 bays)

Precinct 9 (3,000 bays)

Precinct 18 (2,500 bays)

Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) (3,500 bays)

Free shuttle bus pick-up points:

Putrajaya Sentral, Precinct 7

Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), Precinct 5

Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, Precinct 1

Additional public transport options will include six water taxis and three Putrajaya Lake Cruise services.

Parade schedule

The parade is scheduled to begin at 7.15 am with the arrival of honoured guests, followed by the prime minister at 7.50 am and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 8.00 am. The event is expected to conclude by 10.00 am.

A total of 14,010 participants will take part in the parade, which will feature seven floats, seven marching bands, and over 500 assets from various military and enforcement agencies.

Along the 2.1km parade route, public amenities will include 18 medical tents, five surau (prayer rooms), and 200 mobile washrooms.

In conjunction with the 68th Merdeka celebration, local curators’ market RIUH will also host a 30-hour non-stop marketplace.

The “RIUH Merdeka 2025” event will take place at the car park area in front of the Millennium Monument (Monumen Alaf Baru), running continuously from Aug 30 until Aug 31.