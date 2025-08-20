KUCHING, Aug 20 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 47-year-old man from Tebedu to a total of 19 years in jail and four strokes of the rotan for two counts of rape involving a 15-year-old girl.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi meted out the sentence against Effendy Atek after he pleaded guilty to the charges framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

For the first charge, he was sentenced to nine years’ jail with two strokes of the cane, while under the second charge, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and two strokes of the rotan.

Saiful also ordered for the jail sentences to run concurrently from August 19, 2025.

Effendy committed the offence at a house and on the staircase of a stadium in Tebedu on February 4 and 5, 2025.

According to the facts of the case, the victim’s father reported that his daughter had gone missing from home and did not return until several days later.

On February 9, he informed police that his daughter had returned home safely and was taken for a medical check-up at Serian Hospital.

On the same day, police from the Serian Criminal Investigation Department arrested Effendy.

The investigation revealed that on February 3, Effendy texted the victim to meet him at a bus stop at midnight, after which they went to his house.

At the house, Effendy raped the victim at around 3am.

The second incident happened at a staircase at a stadium at 10pm where Effendy and the victim were sheltering from the rain.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian handled the prosecution while Effendy was unrepresented by legal counsel. — The Borneo Post