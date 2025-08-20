KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been directed to open the gates of Padang Merbok to the public as a recreational space for families and the community, in line with the CHASE City vision that promotes the Healthy City concept.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, in a Facebook post yesterday, said Padang Merbok, which is steeped in history, should be fully utilised for the people’s leisure activities.

“Earlier today, I went to Padang Merbok after being informed that the area had been closed off to the public. I do not agree with such an action. Therefore, I have instructed DBKL to open the gates of Padang Merbok to the public,” she said in the post.

Dr Zaliha called on DBKL to improve basic infrastructure, including the lighting system, public toilets, and other facilities to better serve visitors, as part of its social responsibility to city dwellers.

She also urged DBKL to organise suitable programmes to revitalise Padang Merbok, ensuring the area could be utilised in a more structured and effective manner.

Additionally, she suggested the establishment of a café as a new attraction to draw more visitors, thereby positioning Padang Merbok as one of Kuala Lumpur’s key recreational landmarks.

“DBKL has been asked to review these matters and present them to me soon,” she added. — Bernama