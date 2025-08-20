A study by Iman Research found Malay youths’ support for Perikatan Nasional in GE15 was a protest vote against poor governance, not a push for Islamisation.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The so-called “green wave” of support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) among Malay youths in the 15th general election (GE15) is not rooted in the community’s support for Islamism or a theocratic state, a study has suggested.

In its report “Orang Kita: The Politics of Acknowledgement and Resentment”, think tank Iman Research said that it was however a form of protest vote against perceived failures of the ruling elites, and the motivation was instead for integrity, fairness, and honesty in the country’s leadership.

“For them, Islam is important because it is an important thing when observing corruption cases, when you see a lot of injustice happening, when you see statistics or bribery being given up and being taken.

“They’re thinking this is all happening under the framework, there is colonialism, this is something adopted from the British and has never even changed so much since,” its research director Aziff Azuddin said when presenting the report here.

Therefore, for the youths, voting for PN was not about rejecting multiculturalism and moving towards Islamisation, but rather using the values of Islam as a guide in governance.

Aziff Azuddin, researcher from IMAN Research, presents the “Orang Kita, Malay Youth Democratic Renewal Post-GE 15: The Politics of Acknowledgment and Resentment” report. August 20, 2024 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Islam as political compass

The report stated that Islam was understood by Malay youths as “a moral and political compass for governance and public life”.

“Youths continue to see Islam as central to political identity. This is less about the project of Islamisation, and more about Islam as a stabilising reference point for leadership,” it said.

The report noted participants viewed the Islamic value system as a remedy for the weaknesses of democracy, a political system seen by some as being derived mainly from the West.

One respondent in the report said Islam offers “solutions to democracy’s weaknesses… an Islamic government means we will not have secular or liberal characteristics”.

Meanwhile, another respondent said: “An Islamic government will be able to protect us as Malays and Muslims, and to ensure that our institutions are not compromised.”

Respondents in the study stressed that democracy and governance can be incorporated into the Islamic framework.

Aziff said many of the participants often cited the low-cost “Menu Rahmah”, which was introduced by the late domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Seri Salehuddin Ayub, as an example of such Islamic policies they advocate.

“Lots of them spoke about that and said ‘yeah, that is Islamic’, because you’re giving economic justice, you’re elevating those who are feeling pinch, those who are actually in difficulties,” he said.

The report stated that some participants observed the broader application of Islam in governance and politics materialising through policies that empower Islamic programmes and initiatives.

Picture of stall selling Menu Rahmah at Mydin USJ on March 05,2024. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Protest vote against empty vows

In GE15, PN — which included Islamist party PAS — won 74 out of the 222 federal seats. With no coalition winning the majority, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional formed the government, along with Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

The report described the so-called “green wave” of GE15 as a “protest vote” driven by resentment over poor governance and unmet promises.

“Youths described the ‘green wave’ as a protest vote, born out of anger and resentment, rather than a coherent ideology of Islamisation,” it said.

One youth questioned: “The current government has not implemented its manifesto promises and previous positions... what is the policy of equal treatment?”

Another participant stressed the government must be fair to all states, regardless of which coalition is in power.

The report concluded young Malays are not calling for theocracy, but for leadership that embodies Islamic values to restore trust.

One respondent said that since youths are assets to the nation, senior leaders must leave space for them and “mentor to lead”.

The report warned that unless these grievances are addressed, the disillusionment that drove the ‘green wave’ will continue to shape the political landscape.

The study employed focus group discussions and in-depth interviews with Malay youths in several states between July 2023 and March 2024. It also drew on desk research and a review of existing literature.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Iman Research describes itself as a think tank which focuses on the domains of protective security, peace-building, and sustainable development.