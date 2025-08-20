KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Digital Ministry today introduced the beta version of the MyGov app, described as an “an app by the people for the people” developed fully in-house as part of building Malaysia’s own digital infrastructure.

Digital Ministry secretary-general Fabian Bigar said the app consolidates 34 government services including road tax renewals, OKU card application, health records from MySejahtera, clinic appointment bookings, traffic summons checks and access to key documents.

“Let me be frank, bringing all these systems together was no easy task. Many different vendors are involved and coordination among ministries is critical.

“We are still working on it till today and this Beta version will hopefully be used by the mass public,” said Fabian during a media briefing here.

The app will also feature an AI chatbot to assist users.

Some services such as MyKad replacement applications and online payments for traffic summonses are still under development. Passport renewal via immigration will be added in a future version.

According to Fabian, data privacy and security remain top priorities.

“Our focus from the start has been data privacy and security. We will keep refining the app based on people’s feedback and the journey of usage,” he said.

To fine tune the app, the ministry will hold citizen lab sessions at its centres or by mobile centres where members of the public can test the app and provide feedback.

Asked about integration with existing government apps such as MySejahtera or My JPJ, Fabian said the long-term goal is to unify services.

He acknowledged public scepticism about government apps but said similar platforms have already been adopted successfully in neighbouring countries like Singapore.

“Ideally, we want all government apps integrated in the future. Some contracts and vendor arrangements take time to unwind, but at least now we have an interface that gives a seamless experience, even if the processing is still done in the back end,” he said.

“As for scepticism, that’s normal. Anything government launches comes with questions on data security but that’s why this beta is important, to get public feedback and build confidence,” he added.

Development on the app began in April 2024 under a task force with agencies gradually pooling their services under one platform. The Beta version will be launched this Saturday, with the hope of a full roll-out by December 12, 2025 the second year anniversary of the establishment of the Digital Ministry.

Looking ahead, Fabian said several key services are already in the pipeline with agreement from the respective agencies.

These include MyKad replacement applications under the National Registration Department (JPN), driving licence and motor vehicle licence renewals as well as compound payments under the Road Transport Department (JPJ), traffic summons payments via the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and passport renewals under the Immigration Department (JIM).

The app supports iOS 18 and Android 8 and above, and are available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Beta version will be officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this Saturday August 23 at the Program Madani Rakyat Negeri Sembilan in Nilai.