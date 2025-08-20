KUALA NERUS, Aug 20 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) recorded a total of 402 public university students having been referred to counsellors at their respective institutions throughout last year.

Prof Dr Zainal Amin Ayub, the Deputy Director General of Higher Education (Governance and Development), said the figure represented 0.067 per cent of the total number of public university students nationwide.

“Although the number is quite small, it can be seen from two different perspectives - either there is a lack of awareness among students regarding this service (counselling) or that the students’ mental health is generally at a good level,” he told reporters after officiating the 3rd Malaysian Universities National Health Convention (MUNCH) 2025 here today.

Zainal Amin also said that a comprehensive study relating to the mental health of public university students nationwide is being carried out by the ministry.

He added that the nine-month study, conducted by researchers from various universities, including Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, is expected to be completed next month.

He said the findings of the study will be presented to the ministry to identify the next steps to be taken.

Meanwhile, Zainal Amin said the two-day MUNCH 2025, which began today, is attended by over 140 participants comprising staff from public university health centres nationwide.

He added that this edition of the biennial convention, organised by the Public Universities Health Council of Malaysia, is jointly hosted by the UniSZA Student Health Centre and UMT Health Centre.

“MUNCH 2025, themed ‘Empowering Healthy Community: The Future of Health Promotion’, focuses on efforts to strengthen the capacity of health professionals, provide a space to present research results, raise awareness of disease prevention and create a collaboration platform between universities, researchers and the health industry.

“This convention is seen as positive effort by the public universities to boost health knowledge and awareness, thus contributing to community well-being - starting with the university population itself. The joint organisation by UMT and UniSZA also proves the ability of public universities to work together in promoting a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Also present were UMT vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Zamri Ibrahim and UniSZA vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Fadzli Adam. — Bernama