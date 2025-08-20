PUTRAJAYA, Aug 20 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said today that he will consult party secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh after Umno sent a protest note over its members jumping over.

New Straits Times also reported the prime minister confirming the receipt of the letter today, echoing remarks by other party leaders.

“We received the letter some time ago. I will check with the secretary-general,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly here.

Previously, PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil had confirmed that the party has received the latter and its central leadership council will review the matter by the end of the month.

Last week, Umno said it will protest against any of its allies in the government who have allowed or planning to take its members to join their ranks.

Its secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki warned that such a move will lead to a rift within the government coalition.

This comes after Supreme Council member and Kota Raja Umno chief Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced his resignation from Umno and expressed his intention to join PKR on May 30.

Tengku Zafrul said earlier this month his application to join PKR has since been approved and he is now a member of the Ampang division.