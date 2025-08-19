KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A total of 100,646 foreign workers holding Temporary Work Visit Passes (PLKS) in the construction sector failed to be detected after the foreign worker whitewashing programme implemented by the Construction Labour Exchange Centre Bhd (CLAB), according to the Home Minister.

According to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the government will implement measures and punitive actions against employers and foreign workers in the construction sector who commit offences under existing regulations.

“They come in, they hold the construction sector PLKS, but when whitewashing is carried out by CLAB, we cannot find any impact. If they misuse the passes, we will take action according to the offence.

“If their passes have expired, they should have signed a check-out memo and left the country. If they do not leave the country, we will track them down,” he said.

He said this at the press conference of the Joint Committee Meeting between the Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Human Resources, Steven Sim, on the Management of Foreign Workers today.

According to Saifuddin, the matter was revealed following a presentation by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) during the meeting.

“We will see what Act they violated and punitive action will be taken,” he said.

Previously, he was reported to have said that applications for foreign worker employment quotas are now only allowed on a case-by-case basis involving three main sectors and 10 selected sub-sectors.

He said the decision was made as a result of the same meeting, with the sectors being plantations, mining and construction. — Bernama