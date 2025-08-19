KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has reportedly said that prosecutors will continue with its initial charges against the five minors accused of bullying the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, despite a demand by the family’s lawyer for harsher provisions.

“We will proceed,” he replied shortly to a query by New Straits Times.

Yesterday, lawyer Hamid Ismail suggested that the prosecution charging those in her bullying case will link the suspects to the 13-year-old’s death.

Hamid said this is so that heavier punishment can be imposed upon conviction, insisting that the stronger legal provision be used against the suspects.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar yesterday confirmed that five underage teenagers will be charged in the Kota Kinabalu Juvenile Court.

He said all the teenagers involved will be charged under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code, relating to the offence of using or making any threatening, abusive, or insulting words or communication.

Hamid had however suggested that the Section 507D(2) of the Penal Code that handles “causing a person to believe that harm will be caused” should instead be applied.

Under the Section, if a victim commits suicide as a result of such provocation, those convicted shall be imprisoned up to ten years, fined, or both.

In comparison, Section 507C(1) which handles harassment only prescribes a punishment of imprisonment up to one year, fine, or both.

Yesterday, the AGC said that it had examined the investigation papers into Zara Qairina’s death referred by the police and decided to charge several suspects involved based on the available evidence.

The AGC stressed that the decision to charge the suspects for the bullying offence will not affect the ongoing investigation by the police, including the inquest proceedings to be conducted in court.