KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Police have remanded a 51-year-old man from August 19 to 21 for allegedly spreading false information on TikTok about the death of student Zara Qairina.

The suspect, believed to be behind the account @berjuanguntukzara, was arrested on Monday night. Police also seized a mobile phone said to have been used in the case.

The video in question, titled “Revealing Zara’s post-mortem findings”, went viral on August 15 and contained an audio recording that described her death as a planned murder. Police said the two-minute clip misrepresented the facts of the ongoing investigation.

Police said the case is being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements likely to cause public alarm, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network services.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has already decided that an inquest will be held into Zara’s death, police added.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar urged the public not to spread rumours or manipulate facts that could cause fear, disrupt court proceedings or jeopardise investigations.

“Firm action will be taken against anyone found deliberately spreading false information,” he said.

Police also reminded the public to verify the accuracy of information found on social media, especially on issues concerning security, harmony and national unity.