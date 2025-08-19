KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today took the driver’s seat to test-drive Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd’s (KTMB) Electric Train Service (ETS) from Kuala Lumpur to Rawang.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, His Majesty arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Railway Station at 9.15am before proceeding to the ETS2 cockpit. The King received a briefing from the train’s captains, Roslan, Hairul Yani, and Syukri Ghazali.

Also present during the briefing were KTMB head of operations control Sadun Abdullah and locomotive inspector Kamal Asmawi.

Accompanying His Majesty on the more than one-hour drive were Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan, Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, and KTMB chief technical officer and acting chief executive officer Ir Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin.

In 2010, Sultan Ibrahim made history and was recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the first Sultan in the country to hold a Class 26 High-Powered Locomotive Driving Licence. His Majesty also drove a train during the Kembara Mahkota Johor programme in the same year.

“His Majesty obtained a locomotive driving licence and carried out a turntable procedure to turn an 86-tonne locomotive within 10 minutes at Gemas Station in Negeri Sembilan, earning recognition as the first Sultan to drive a train over a distance of 391.3 kilometres in three days,” read the post. — Bernama