KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The government said today it has no plans for now to bring back travel restrictions on National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers who fail to repay their loans.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud told the Dewan Rakyat that while the option is being considered, no decision has been made.

“This matter is still under consideration but for now, no decision has been made.

“We may review it, but at present there are still no plans to impose travel restrictions on borrowers,” he said during Question Time in Parliament.

He was responding to a supplementary question by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, who asked whether the government intended to reinstate the ban on hardcore defaulters — those who refuse to pay despite being financially able to.

The travel ban was abolished in 2018 after criticism that it unfairly punished borrowers, though concerns remain about repayment rates and PTPTN’s long-term sustainability.

In March, Mustapha told the Dewan Negara that the government is considering reinstating the overseas travel ban.

However, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said his ministry is adopting a broader strategy to encourage repayment among borrowers, rather than relying solely on the travel ban.