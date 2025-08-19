KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Police have arrested six men suspected of being involved in an armed riot at a nightclub in the capital Sunday, which left another man injured.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the arrests followed a police report lodged by a 29-year-old man at 9.33am on Sunday.

The victim claimed he was assaulted by a group of unidentified men while leaving the nightclub, sustaining injuries to his back.

“Acting on the information, six suspects aged between 25 and 29 were arrested. All are remanded for four days until August 21,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 148 and 326 of the Penal Code.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999, the Brickfields operations room at 03-22979222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama