PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is conducting a feasibility study on nuclear energy, including small modular reactors (SMRs) to assess their potential as a stable base-load power source, said its Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said the study will focus on regions where renewable energy deployment faces unique challenges, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

“This study will carefully evaluate waste management strategies to ensure that nuclear energy is integrated responsibly into Malaysia’s sustainable energy ecosystem,” he said in his keynote address at the 5th International Green Build Conference (IGBC 2025) today.

MORE TO COME