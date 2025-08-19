SEREMBAN, Aug 19 — A cook was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a man in a house in Senawang.

However, no plea was recorded from Zulazren Zakariah, 31, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Zulazren is charged with murdering Muhammad Amirul Rashid Mohd Niza, 28, by stabbing him on the chest at about 6.50pm at a house in Taman Sri Pagi, Senawang, here last August 11.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 years but not more than 40 years and, if not sentenced to death, will be subject to not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

No bail was allowed, and the court set October 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Nur ‘Aqilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi appeared for the prosecution, while Zulazren was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in another case, Magistrate Nurul Saqinah sentenced Mohd Khairol Mohd Abu, 40, to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

He was charged with committing the offence at about 1pm in a house in Lenggeng on June 6 this year. — Bernama