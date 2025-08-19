KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Muhammad Hilman Idham is set to face prosecution tomorrow over remarks made at a protest last month.

According to the Royal Malaysia Police’s Classified Crimes Unit, the Gombak Setia assemblyman will be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making statements deemed likely to cause public alarm.

The charge is believed to be over a video of him speaking at a July 29 protest here, in which he allegedly claimed the arrest of some Bersatu members was politically motivated.

The offence is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Bersatu responded to the news by condemning the plan to prosecute Hilman and alleging it to be political intimidation.