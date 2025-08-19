KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has reportedly cancelled the purchase of four Black Hawk helicopters worth around RM187 million, following criticism from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Armed Forces Chief, General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, said the decision was made following the decree, and a new tender for procurement has already been issued.

“The MAF will always uphold and comply with the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim concerning the purchase of old Black Hawk helicopters, most of which are more than 30 years old.

“We will not be proposing Black Hawks at all, and have taken note of His Majesty’s wishes. The tender [for the purchase] has already been issued,” he was quoted telling Utusan Malaysia.

On Monday, the media reported that the King had decreed the Defence Ministry to cancel the proposed purchase of Black Hawk helicopters that are over three decades old — describing them as “flying coffins”.

As the Supreme Commander of the MAF, His Majesty also reminded the ministry not to repeat past mistakes.

In November last year, the Defence Ministry had issued a notice of termination to the company awarded the contract to lease four UH-60A Black Hawks for the Army Air Corps.

The decision was made after the supplier failed to meet the delivery deadline, which had already been extended to October 30, last year.

However, the ministry has since issued a new contract to procure utility helicopters for the Corps on a five-year lease worth RM187 million.

According to the Defence Ministry’s ePerolehan portal, the contract, published in early August, will close on September 26. The UH-60 Black Hawk is among the aircraft speculated to be included in the contract’s specifications.