KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed the government’s firm stance on national security, stressing that there will be no compromise, particularly in cases involving intelligence leaks.

He also assured that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted into the alleged leaks.

Anwar said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been granted full authority to investigate several high-profile cases, including alleged abuse of power within the intelligence agency accused of selling state secrets for personal gain.

“If there are groups, akin to cartels, profiting by selling confidential information, this is a grave matter for the nation. Let a preliminary investigation be carried out. I have already briefed the Royal Malaysian Air Force chief and the relevant parties, including the Intelligence Division director.

“I am awaiting the initial report, but we will not cover up anything. If we begin compromising on breaches within our intelligence apparatus, it would be disastrous for the country,” Anwar said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) who wanted to know the government’s next course of action following recent national security incidents, including leaked defence operations and a case involving the son of former Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

On August 14, MACC remanded 10 individuals, including five senior officers of the Malaysian Armed Forces and two news portal journalists, believed to be involved in a smuggling syndicate operating in the southern region of the country.

Commenting further, Anwar stressed that the MADANI Government should not be blamed for the emergence of such cases, as it has adopted a strict zero-tolerance approach toward corruption, especially within entrusted government machinery.

He said that preliminary investigations had identified the case as far back as 2020, but it only came to light this year after MACC was granted full access to investigate. He also warned against politicising the matter.

“I want to stress — don’t point fingers at us, because this started long before our time, and no action was taken back then.

“There were cases where certain people managed to amass billions...that’s why we are reviewing and investigating it. If there is a case, there will be prosecution. When it comes to major scandals like this, please do not try to defend them. These are not minor issues,” he said.

The Prime Minister also assured that no one will be protected if found guilty of misconduct, including those involved in the case linked to Rafizi’s son, Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir, or high-profile corruption cases in Sabah. — Bernama