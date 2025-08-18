KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The investigation into the tragic death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir centres on three key elements, namely bullying, neglect, and sexual harassment, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the police had also submitted their investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) after taking statements from 195 witnesses.

“I do not rule out the presence of bullying. From the conclusions we have drawn, bullying is evident. Schools should be safe places for our children, and school administrators must understand that any such incidents must be addressed transparently. That is why our investigation is focused on the element of bullying.

“There was also an element of neglect as the girl (Zara) had previously made complaints to the school. So we investigated that, as well as the element of sexual harassment,” he said during a ministerial briefing after Question Time at Dewan Rakyat today.

The minister said that it is now up to the AGC to determine whether charges will be filed, while ensuring that the inquest proceedings serve as a transparent platform for all parties to present evidence openly.

The Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu today fixed Sept 3 to begin the inquest proceedings into Zara Qairina’s death.

Coroner Azreena Aziz set proceedings to run from Sept 3 to 4, Sept 8 to 12, Sept 17 to 19 and Sept 22 to 30.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17, a day after she was admitted.

The Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha student in Papar was found unconscious in a drain near her hostel at 4 am on July 16.

Saifuddin Nasution said police investigations also uncovered a personal diary belonging to Zara Qairina, handed over by her teacher. The 51-page diary contained her personal reflections and issues she was facing at the time.

Police have also recorded statements from Zara Qairina’s hostel mates to establish what transpired, particularly on July 14 and 15, which have been incorporated into the investigation file.

He said the probe has also been expanded to cover actions by individuals attempting to manipulate the case in ways that could disrupt public order.

“To date, 21 investigation papers have been opened, including cases involving the spread of false information on social media and attempts to deceive the public, which have even led to street demonstrations,” he said.

While acknowledging that the government understands the sentiments conveyed by the public through these gatherings, Saifuddin Nasution stressed that investigations and actions must be carried out professionally, based on evidence and the rule of law.

He reiterated that Malaysia, as a civilised nation guided by the principle of the rule of law, cannot act based on assumptions, rumours or political pressure, and reminded the public to be cautious about sharing unverified information.

“Justice and truth cannot be based on half-baked facts or irresponsible allegations. It must be rooted in verified evidence and due legal process. We reject any attempt to play up political sentiment, speculation or malicious accusations.

“(In fact), we arrested an English teacher who created TikTok content alleging that Zara was killed by being put into a washing machine.

“When questioned why he made such claims, he said it was just for content. We arrested him, and insya-Allah, if the attorney general agrees, he will be charged,” Saifuddin said.

He said the content was readily accepted by a large segment of the public, fuelling emotions and eventually creating a wave of sentiment.

As such, he stressed that statements or actions should never be driven purely by emotion or sentiment. — Bernama