KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Police are urging witnesses to come forward after an unidentified woman was seen jumping out of a moving vehicle along the Sprint expressway in a 14-second video that has been widely shared on social media.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the footage showed the woman opening the rear door of a vehicle before leaping out and rolling onto the road.

“The Royal Malaysia Police confirms it has not received any reports over the incident and urges anyone involved to come forward and lodge a police report at any nearby police station,” he said in a statement.

He said information related to the incident can also be channelled to the Brickfields police headquarters at 03-22979222 or the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999.