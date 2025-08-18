KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The suspect in the murder of a female student who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her family’s home in USJ 2/1, Subang Jaya on Thursday is believed to be someone known to the victim.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said this was because no loss of valuables was reported at the scene.

“Police have recorded statements from 12 individuals to investigate the motive behind the incident involving the student in her 20s,” he said in a statement today.

It was reported yesterday that the victim’s father discovered her hanging in the upstairs living room of the house at about 11.55 am, before alerting police.

A post-mortem at Serdang Hospital confirmed the cause of death was bleeding around the hyoid bone (neck bone), with muscle and bone injuries consistent with manual strangulation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama