GEORGE TOWN, Aug 18 — Penang said today that resolving the rising traffic congestion issues in the state is important for the state to remain competitive, not only in the eyes of tourists but also investors.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state will be facing the “nightmare of traffic jams” as a result of the construction of mega projects in the upcoming years.

“Some politicians will feel pressured as it was proven that when mega projects lead to massive traffic congestion, it can even be the downfall of any government.

“So, do not think it is not important,” he said in his speech at launch of the City Competitiveness Master Plan here.

He said the proposed Mount Erskine underpass project, which does not cost a lot, is yet to be implemented due to financial constraints even after the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has acquired lands and enforce evictions for the project.

Chow said Penang currently has ongoing mega projects such as the LRT project and the Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway.

“However, pending the completion of those mega projects, we hope the federal government will grant funding, under [the 13th Malaysia Plan], for us to implement small-scale projects that could bring about positive impact in managing traffic conditions in certain locations,” he said.

He also hoped that traffic management plans during the construction of the mega projects will be implemented effectively and efficiently.

The chief minister said Penang needs infrastructure projects to resolve its traffic jams as mobility has become a main issue.

“Even with durians and nasi kandar to attract visitors, when they are trapped in traffic jams for an hour to two hours here, it will be a great disincentive for anyone to travel to Penang,” he said.

He related how last week a major investor, who was scouting for investment locations in Batu Kawan, was trapped in a jam for two hours when travelling from Ipoh to Penang — but luckily this did not affect any investment decision.

He said it is not good for foreign investors to have an image of Penang as a place constantly locked in traffic congestion.