KOTA BHARU, Aug 18 — Behind the raging flames and thick smoke that often leave behind nothing but charcoal and ash, one should not assume that no evidence can be found in the aftermath of a fire.

Thanks to advancements in forensic technology, the cause of a fire can be determined — and if foul play is confirmed, the evidence uncovered can support prosecution in court. This is the role of the forensic team from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), which takes over the fire scene once the flames have been extinguished by the Firefighting and Rescue Operations Division.

Recognising the importance of fire forensic investigations, the government established nine laboratories in 2004 — located in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Penang, Terengganu, Sabah, and Sarawak.

This team has succeeded in resolving major cases in a short time, including the fire on the second floor of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru on October 25, 2016, and the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in Jalan Keramat Ujung, Kuala Lumpur on September 14, 2017.

Flames extinguished, work begins

Sharing his insights into fire forensics, Kelantan JBPM Director Farhan Sufyan Borhan said many people are unaware that a firefighter’s job does not end once the fire is successfully extinguished.

“What comes after is equally critical, because through the forensic investigations we conduct, we can identify the actual cause of the fire — whether it’s due to human negligence, faulty wiring, electrical appliances, or even arson,” he told Bernama.

Having previously served in the Fire Investigation Division, Kuala Lumpur, Farhan Sufyan noted that one of the most challenging aspects of fire forensic work involves cases related to hydrocarbon-based liquids such as petrol, diesel, paint thinner, or other highly flammable substances.

“Hydrocarbons are difficult to detect with the naked eye. For instance, if petrol is used to accelerate a fire, it burns off completely, leaving no visible liquid residue. Only chemical analysis in the lab can detect residual hydrocarbon molecules that may cling to wood fragments, flooring, or soil at the scene,” he explained.

To detect the presence of hydrocarbons, the team uses technology such as Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GCMS) in the fire forensic laboratory.

“Without lab analysis, it’s impossible to prove in court that a flammable substance was used to start the fire.

“If there is no scientific verification, arson cases can be thrown out due to lack of evidence. We must have a valid lab report that specifies the type of substance, quantity, and the probable method of use,” he said.

Electrical fires: the silent killer

Electricity is an essential part of daily life, but it can also trigger tragedy when the wiring that supplies it to a premise is faulty or compromised.

According to Farhan Sufyan, 78 to 79 per cent of fire cases in Kelantan are caused by failures in the electrical system — including short circuits, overloading, and damaged electrical appliances.

“Many people don’t realise that old, unmaintained, or modified electrical systems — especially those altered without official approval — are ticking time bombs. Sometimes, even a single additional plug connection can cause overloading and spark a fire,” he said.

He explained that electrical fires have distinctive patterns that can be identified through examination of the wiring structure and the burn marks at the scene. One of the key indicators is the presence of ‘beading’ on copper wires.

“When a wire becomes excessively hot before ignition, the copper will slightly melt and form bead-like droplets. In cases of ‘arcing’ — such as when a broken wire reconnects — there will be signs of melting and micro-sparks at the wire ends,” he added.

In addition, forensic officers will inspect signs of damage to electrical components such as burnt sockets, blown fuses, or charred switchboards at the main connection point. These provide clear clues to investigators that the fire originated from the electrical system.

Farhan Sufyan noted that in such cases, lab analysis is rarely needed because the cause of the fire can often be confirmed through on-site examination of fire patterns. However, that does not mean electrical fires should be taken lightly.

The importance of a forensic lab

Elaborating further, Farhan Sufyan said that because Kelantan does not have its own fire forensic laboratory, all samples collected at fire scenes must be sent to the nearest lab, such as in Terengganu.

“This not only takes time but also increases the distance travelled by the evidence, which can compromise the integrity of the samples if not handled with extreme care.

“In fire investigations, time is a critical factor. Each day that passes increases the risk of sample degradation — especially when dealing with volatile substances like petrol,” he explained, adding that such delays can indirectly affect the investigation.

For example, he said, in cases where individuals set fire to their own homes to claim insurance compensation, laboratory analysis can uncover the truth if the perpetrator used petrol or a thinner to accelerate the blaze.

“Without lab evidence, cases like these are hard to prove in court because the accelerants would have long disappeared with the smoke and flames that destroyed everything,” said Farhan Sufyan, who expressed hope that a dedicated forensic lab would be established in Kelantan.

He believes that having a fire forensic lab in Kelantan in the future would make investigations involving hydrocarbons and arson faster, more accurate, and more efficient — thereby strengthening law enforcement efforts and ensuring justice for fire victims.

14 days

For the fire forensic team, every passing minute is crucial in uncovering the truth. According to the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) set by JBPM, every fire investigation report must be completed within 14 days from the date of the incident — regardless of whether it involves a small residential fire or a massive industrial complex blaze.

“Within 14 days, we need to produce a complete report identifying the cause of the fire. In more complex cases, such as industrial fires involving various chemicals, it may take longer — but generally, that is our KPI,” said Farhan Sufyan.

This process is not just about departmental documentation. A fire investigation report is a critical document that will be handed over to multiple stakeholders. For insurance companies, the report forms the basis for compensation payouts; for employers, it serves as a reference to improve workplace safety; and for enforcement agencies, it provides scientific evidence to support legal investigations.

If a fire incident is suspected to involve criminal elements such as arson, the report becomes a key document used by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and prosecutors in court to prove the cause and link evidence to the suspect.

“The fire forensic laboratory plays a major role in the prosecution process because they serve as professional witnesses who confirm the cause of the fire and the substances involved,” he said.

Arson, suicide, and strategic collaboration with police

Although Kelantan has yet to record any high-profile fire cases requiring extensive forensic lab analysis, its forensic unit has encountered cases that left a significant impact — including those involving loss of life due to arson (deliberate fire-setting) and suicide.

Farhan Sufyan said arson cases usually present more complex investigation challenges, as they are closely tied to criminal elements and the planning of specific individuals.

“In cases involving suicide — such as self-immolation — the fire investigation will be handed over to PDRM for further action,” he said, adding that the JBPM forensic unit is only responsible for identifying the cause of the fire.

In 2018, a Note of Understanding (NoU) was signed between JBPM and PDRM, officially recognising JBPM as the lead investigative body in determining the cause of fires in Malaysia, while cases involving clear criminal elements are fully handed over to the police for further action, including prosecution in court.

This strategic collaboration not only speeds up the investigation process but also enhances the accuracy of findings, as each agency operates based on its own area of expertise. — Bernama