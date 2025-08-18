ALOR SETAR, Aug 18 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) arrested a Thai woman for trying to smuggle diesel using a vehicle with a Malaysian registration number plate at a petrol station in Kuala Nerang on Saturday.

Kedah KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said the woman, in her 40s, was arrested based on a public tip-off and intelligence gathered by Alor Setar KPDN enforcement personnel.

“During initial observations, a pickup truck was seen filling up diesel before heading to the back of the petrol station where the vehicle owner was changing out local registration plates for foreign registration plates.

“Further inspection revealed diesel kept in a modified tank,” he said in a statement last night, adding that an inspection at the petrol station found that the station had sold 273 litres of diesel in a single transaction to the suspect’s vehicle, violating the Supply Controller’s instructions on the limit of sales to locally-registered vehicles in a single day.

Diesel worth almost RM800, a pickup truck, purchase receipts and documents totalling over RM30,790 were seized, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama