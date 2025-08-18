SEREMBAN, Aug 18 — A site supervisor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to transferring RM2 million in proceeds from unlawful activities into his bank account about two years ago.

Law Tuan Hai, 62, made the plea before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

He was charged with receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, amounting to RM2 million, from a current account belonging to a law firm by deceiving a 54-year-old man into transferring the money to his current account.

The money was transferred after he allegedly deceived the man into believing that he wanted to sell a property lot in Mukim Tebong, Tampin, when he was not the legal owner of the property.

The offence, under paragraph 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, was allegedly committed at a bank branch in Bahau between Oct 27 to 31, 2023.

Law faced imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM30,000 with one surety and also ordered to report to the police station every month, surrender his passport to the court and not interfere with witnesses.

Judge Mohamad Kamil also ordered the case to be transferred to the Melaka Sessions Court to be heard with another case facing Law, which was for cheating and involved the same amount.

Deputy public prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy appeared for the prosecution, while Law was represented by lawyer Low Huey Theng.

The court set Sept 2 for the case mention at the Melaka Sessions Court. — Bernama