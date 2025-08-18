KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Dewan Rakyat session today will see focus on issues such as pork smuggling, status of the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) construction, and the resignations of doctors and nurses in public healthcare facilities.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru), during the oral question session, will query the minister of agriculture and food security on the enforcement actions by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) against pork smuggling, which poses a threat with the spread of Streptococcus suis and African Swine Fever.

Sim will also seek clarification on the number of arrests made for pork smuggling activities throughout this year.

During the same session, Datuk Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) will ask the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to explain the status of feasibility studies related to rare earth element (REE) mining activities in Permanent Forest Reserves (HSK) and the timeline for the completion of the study.

Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS-Sipitang) will question the minister of works about the current status and detailed timeline for each phase of the Pan Borneo Highway construction, specifically for WP01 (Sindumin-Melalia) and WP02 (Melalia-Beaufort) sections.

Meanwhile, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will ask the minister of health to provide detailed information on the number of doctors and nurses who have resigned, the number of recruits from 2020 to June 30, 2025, and the measures being implemented to address staff shortages in government hospitals.

Following the Q&A session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume with winding-up speeches on the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) by the relevant ministers.

A total of 161 MPs participated in the RMK13 debate, which took place over eight days starting Aug 4.

RMK13, themed ‘Redesigning Development’, was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31, with an investment allocation of RM611 billion for the 2026 to 2030 period.

This Dewan Rakyat session runs for 24 days until Aug 28. — Bernama