JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 18 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek wants the investigation into the bullying case involving a student in Johor to be expedited, with appropriate action taken against those responsible.

Fadhlina said she takes the incident seriously and emphasised that there will be no compromise when it comes to bullying in any educational institution under the ministry.

“It must be handled fairly and transparently in line with the established guidelines,” she said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, a woman, who is the mother of a 10-year-old boy diagnosed with nasal cancer, claimed that her son suffered a concussion after being bullied at a religious school last February.

She also expressed regret that no action was taken against the alleged perpetrator, a 12-year-old student, as he is underage.

Fadhlina said the Johor Education Department had visited the victim, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“I pray that this child will recover soon,” she said. — Bernama