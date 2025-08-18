JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 18 — A crane lorry caused chain accident involving multiple vehicles when it failed to stop at a traffic junction along along Jalan Kebun Teh Lama near a restaurant here this morning.

South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said that the crane lorry’s braking system failed causing it to hit several vehicles, resulting in a chain accident involving six cars and two motorcycles at Kilometre 3 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi headed to the town centre about 9 am.

“Preliminary investigations found that the crane lorry driven by a man, 49. went out of control when its brake system didn’t function when he tried to stop the vehicle at the traffic light junction,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving. — Bernama