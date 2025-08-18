SEPANG, Aug 18 — A female Chinese national was sentenced to one month’s jail and a fine of RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for injuring an Immigration officer at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani handed down the sentence on Fang Fuyuan, 31, who pleaded guilty to the charge, read out in Mandarin by a court interpreter.

The woman was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest and to serve another two months in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

Fang was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Immigration Officer Nurdiana Atirah Shapinaz Abdul Rahman while she was performing her official duties at the Immigration counter, Level 4, KLIA Terminal 1 Departure Hall at 8 pm last Wednesday.

The charge, framed under Section 332 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum jail sentence of three years or a fine or both, if convicted.

According to the facts of the case, the Immigration officer was asked by a colleague at the Immigration counter to move the accused and her three family members away to make way for a Bangladeshi passenger behind them because they were found to have no record of entering Malaysia.

However, when instructed to step aside, the accused acted aggressively by raising her voice, pulling the complainant’s headscarf and pushing the complainant’s face and head against a pole in front of the counter.

As a result, the complainant suffered a concussion, injuries to the left side of her face, pain under the eyes and swelling.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor V. Luvithaa, while the accused was represented by lawyers Tai Ying Fung and Jason Anthony. — Bernama