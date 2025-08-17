KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysians must not be afraid to raise the Jalur Gemilang this Merdeka month despite attempts by a small group to sow fear, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He urged the public not to be swayed by the intimidation tactics of such agents provocateur, news portal BH Online reported this afternoon.

“Do not be afraid to put up the Jalur Gemilang.

“There are those who feel anxious because of the actions of a small group of individuals who are trying to stoke sentiments, fishing in troubled waters to intimidate others,” he was quoted saying during a Merdeka-themed community arts programme at the Kerinchi low cost public housing project this afternoon.

The Lembah Pantai MP also reminded the public not to take matters into their own hands but to leave enforcement and prosecution to the police, the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the judiciary.

Controversy began after a hardware trader was spotted raising an upside-down Jalur Gemilang in a Kepala Batas, Penang housing area recently, sparking outrage and police investigations.

Some Malaysians have since taken to social media to publicly declare their intention not to fly the national flag out of anxiety.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said firm action, not just warnings, will now be taken against anyone attempting to stir racial, religious, or cultural discord, stressing that national unity must be preserved.