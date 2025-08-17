DUNGUN, Aug 17 — A 12-year-old boy is feared to have drowned while swimming with four friends in Sungai Kampung Delong, here at 5.54pm yesterday.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said a team from the patrol unit was deployed to the scene after police received a distress call via the MERS 999 line.

Through a post on the Dungun Police Facebook page, she said security forces, including the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, are conducting the search and rescue operation.

“The victim, who is from Bandar Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, is believed to have been swept away by strong currents while swimming with friends,” she said.

Maizura reminded the public to exercise caution and avoid activities in rivers or other high-risk areas, especially during unpredictable weather conditions. — Bernama