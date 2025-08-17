KUCHING, Aug 17 — Sarawak’s bid to expand the use of English in schools will be among the main issues discussed at the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Technical Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the demand was among the main matters to be raised by Sarawak representatives at the meeting, Malay news agency BH Online reported today.

He said the discussion would include education policy challenges that currently limit the implementation of teaching in English.

“Tomorrow I will hear the report at the MA63 technical committee meeting and one of the matters brought up is related to the education field demanded by Sarawak,” he was quoted as saying after the Madani Executive Talk Programme at the Sarawak branch of the Aminuddin Baki Institute here today.

Fadillah explained the talks aim to find ways to facilitate the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in English in Sarawak.

He said one possible approach would be to maintain the national policy while introducing improvements or special provisions for Sarawak.

“Maybe we maintain the basic policy but add enhancements according to Sarawak’s needs,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the autonomy sought is not full independence but a level deemed appropriate, to be decided at tomorrow’s meeting.

The MA63 technical committee is also expected to discuss other matters, including the proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre and healthcare infrastructure needs in the state.