KOTA KINABALU, Aug 17 — The Institute for Development Studies (IDS) Sabah is conducting a comprehensive study on the issue of bullying in the state.

Its chairwoman, Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun, said the study will be thorough and detailed to effectively tackle the problem.

She said input from various experts, including those in psychology and child development, will be taken into account.

“Such efforts are vital, especially in the current climate where many influences can increase children’s stress levels,” she said.

On the issue of bullying, she cited cases involving the late student Zara Qairina Mahathir and specialist doctor Dr Tay Tien Yaa.

“We need to conduct a holistic study to address this issue comprehensively, because this problem also exists in other sectors.

“So we hope to be able to present some recommendations after this study is completed,” she added, after chairing a Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Women meeting at Wisma IDS, Kepayan on Friday.

Azizah (seated third right) with component leaders of GRS Women. — The Borneo Post pic

Azizah who is also GRS Women chief, emphasised the urgent need to put an end to bullying and called for perpetrators to be brought to justice without delay.

“Bullying does not only inflict physical harm, it leaves deep psychological trauma on its victims. As a society, we must stand united in rejecting this toxic culture,” she said.

Azizah urged authorities, educational institutions and local communities to take swift and firm action against those responsible, stressing that appropriate punishment must be enforced to send a clear message that bullying will not be tolerated at any level.

She also highlighted the importance of providing comprehensive support to victims, including counselling, emotional guidance, and psychological assistance, to ensure a full recovery.

“Efforts to combat bullying require a holistic approach. Continuous awareness campaigns and cooperation from schools, NGOs, parents, and the media are vital in changing public attitudes and behaviours surrounding this issue,” she added.

Azizah reiterated her commitment to advocating for stronger laws and policies to safeguard vulnerable groups, particularly the younger generation, and to ensure that community safety and harmony remain well protected. — The Borneo Post