KLANG, Aug 17 — The Cabinet has vowed to take firm action against politicians who inflame public tensions over the recent reversed Jalur Gemilang incident in Penang, a row that erupted after a hardware shop in Kepala Batas displayed the national flag incorrectly during Merdeka celebrations.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said one such politician had already been summoned for police investigation under three separate Acts, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

“This is a highly irresponsible act! It’s not only irresponsible, it is an act of bullying. Everyone knows who I am talking about.

“I believe no one would deliberately hang the national flag upside down. And even if it did happen, we are a nation and society governed by the rule of law. If there is a problem, lodge a police report and let the authorities take action.

“You are not an enforcement agency, you cannot just bring a group of people to someone’s shop, disrupt their business, and bully them,” he was quoted as saying in a speech here last night.

According to the news report, he did not name anyone in his speech.

Chang said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other Cabinet members were very concerned that the issue would dampen public enthusiasm for national day celebrations and decided that firm action is required against such “irresponsible politicians”.

“We shall wait and see whether anyone will eventually be charged in court,” he was quoted as saying.