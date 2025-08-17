TAMPIN, Aug 17 — A Chinese national-type primary school headmistress in Gemencheh near here passed away after losing consciousness in the teachers’ room today.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said they received a report regarding the incident at 11.25 am and were informed that the victim had been resting in her room as she was feeling unwell.

“Initial investigations found that the 44-year-old woman had (earlier) attended the school’s Entrepreneur Day Programme.

“At 9 am, the victim’s colleague found her unconscious and she was taken to Gemencheh Health Clinic, where she was pronounced dead by the attending doctor,” he said in a statement today.

Amiruddien said the deceased was sent to the Forensic Department of Tampin Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death, and the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR). — Bernama