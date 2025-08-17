PASIR SALAK, Aug 17 — Felcra Bhd has recorded a profit of RM178 million for up to April 2025, showing an increase compared to the previous year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, stated that of this amount, RM101 million will be distributed to 74,300 participants nationwide in stages starting today.

“I congratulate Felcra Bhd for successfully maintaining a strong performance, with an increase of nearly RM2 million compared to the same period last year. I will be monitoring the profit distribution to all participants across the country,” he said at the 2025 First Interim Distributable Profit Declaration Ceremony for Felcra Bhd participant projects held here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and Felcra Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Idris Lasim.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said Felcra Bhd continues to make history in strengthening national food security through the commercialisation of Felcra’s MRQ 107 paddy – a local fragrant rice variety that serves as a high-quality alternative to imported fragrant rice. He stated that the Seberang Perak area, covering more than 3,400 hectares and cultivated using modern methods by Felcra, has shown encouraging performance with an average yield reaching eight metric tonnes per hectare annually.

“We expect production to exceed 27,000 metric tonnes of paddy, equivalent to over 16,000 metric tons of rice per year, which can meet the needs of thousands of families. Hopefully, this becomes an example for other paddy farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Idris said the performance of the first interim distribution for 2025 was influenced by several key factors, including efficient estate management and the implementation of cost-saving measures.

“Through effective approaches in the use of fertilisers, pesticides, and farm inputs, operational costs were reduced by 15 per cent, and yield per hectare increased by 49 per cent,” he said.

Idris also informed that Felcra’s oil palm projects recorded an average net profit increase of 81 per cent.

He emphasised that while profit distribution rates are influenced by crude palm oil price trends, improvements in estate performance remain the primary determining factor. — Bernama