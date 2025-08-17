KUCHING, Aug 17 — The negligence in the initial investigation over Zara Qairina Mahathir’s case in Sabah has been addressed, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has assured.

According to him, the process after this is further investigation on whether or not any individuals will be charged.

“As Malaysians, let’s just leave the matter to the police, and legal action will be taken accordingly.

“Let’s not resort to creating negative sentiments that can destroy the peace of our country,” he said when met by reporters after attending a function at Jalan Sultan Tengah here yesterday.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near here school hostel at around 4am.

Adding on, Fadillah expressed hope that everyone would continue to show respect for the nation’s judiciary system, policing system and the integrity of the health system.

“This is not the time for people to politicise this issue — an act that may jeopardise the prevailing harmony.

“Allow time for the authorities to investigate transparently until a decision is made.

“If there is indeed an injustice involved, we will see to it that a fairer and more transparent action be taken.

“Right now, let this matter take its course since investigations are underway,” he said.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), on August 8, announced that the girl’s body would be exhumed to allow post-mortem to be conducted, stating that further investigations by the police were necessary to ensure that all aspects of the case would be thoroughly examined. — The Borneo Post