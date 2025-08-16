KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh completed giving his statement at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) here at 1.25am today over the assembly in Kepala Batas, Penang last Thursday.

Muhamad Akmal’s lawyer, Aizat Azam, said the Merlimau assemblyman had extended good cooperation and answered all of the approximately 80 questions posed by the investigating officer.

“He (Muhamad Akmal) was investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 506 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told reporters when met in front of the IPD today.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Akmal said he would give full cooperation to the police in the investigation into the case.

He arrived at the Dang Wangi IPD at 11pm yesterday to have his statement recorded.

The police had earlier confirmed that they had opened an investigation over a viral video posted on the Facebook account under the name ‘Akmal Salleh’. — Bernama