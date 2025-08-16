KUCHING, Aug 16 — The government should consider reviewing the need to strengthen existing laws to address bullying, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that although amending laws is not under her ministry’s jurisdiction, she is prepared to discuss the matter with the relevant authorities.

“There may not be a need to enact a new law. However, in light of recent bullying cases, it may give us new ideas to explore possible improvements to existing laws,” she told reporters after attending the Gempak Inspirasi @ Sepagi Bersama PPWS 2025 Programme here today.

Nancy said the matter would be raised during the Cabinet meeting.

She was responding to calls from the Anti-Bullying Act Movement (GAB) for the government to introduce a specific law to comprehensively address bullying.

It was reported previously that GAB Secretariat chairman Wan Azliana Wan Adnan said drafting of the proposed act had been initiated since 2022, but no concrete progress had been made so far.

Meanwhile, Nancy said there is currently no need for a new law, as bullying is already covered under the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Act 2025.

Both Acts, which aim to address bullying more effectively and comprehensively, including cyberbullying, were passed in the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 10, 2024, and in the Dewan Negara on Dec 16, 2024. — Bernama