BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 16 — The fire and rescue department took about 20 minutes to assist police in apprehending a mentally unstable foreign man who was acting aggressively and holding a sharp object in front of a restaurant on Jalan Kubang Semang yesterday.

According to John Sagun Francis, Assistant Director of the Operations Division for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), they received an emergency call at 4.46pm, and a fire engine from the Penanti Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The fire department received a call from the police requesting assistance to apprehend a Myanmar national suspected of being mentally unstable, who was naked and acting aggressively while holding a sharp object,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The operations team’s action was to subdue the man by spraying him with water from the fire engine’s pump, after which he was safely apprehended.”

He added that the man was handed over to the police for further action and the operation concluded at 5.40pm. — Bernama