KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will place special emphasis on tackling obesity and diabetes in the 2026 Budget, scheduled to be tabled in October.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry had submitted several proposals on the matter and is awaiting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s tabling of the budget, as both conditions are key contributors to the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

“The National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 found that 3.55 million Malaysians, or 15.6 per cent of adults aged 18 and above, suffer from diabetes, while 4.58 million, or 21.8 per cent, are obese,” he said.

He told reporters after launching ‘Roczen Universal’, a programme developed by Reset Health and recognised by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) as part of an integrated treatment for diabetes patients.

Dzulkefly noted that obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer together account for more than 70 per cent of premature deaths in Malaysia, costing the nation over RM64 billion annually in treatment, care, lost productivity and early death.

He added that MOH had signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Reset Health in September last year and had selected Gombak as the pilot location for the programme.

It involves nine Perkasa Negara Healthy Community (Kospen) groups, including Rukun Tetangga, the Community Development Department (Kemas), and the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa).

“Starting this month, we are targeting 1,000 to 2,000 overweight or obese individuals to join the programme evaluation group,” he said.

Earlier, Dzulkefly also witnessed the exchange of MoCs between Reset Academy of Metabolic Sciences, represented by Reset Health Executive Chairman Dr David Wong, and Prof Dr Rosmawati Mohammed of the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia. The collaboration aims to train more professionals in weight and obesity management nationwide.

The Roczen Universal programme is a comprehensive digital health platform designed to help individuals lose weight and manage their blood sugar levels. It is free of charge. — Bernama