KLANG, Aug 16 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the National Day celebration should be a platform to bring Malaysians together and express their love for the country through the nation’s main symbol, the Jalur Gemilang.

He said that despite recent incidents involving the upside-down display of the flag, Malaysians must remain focused on the true meaning of the Jalur Gemilang, which symbolises unity.

“The Jalur Gemilang is our common flag, and National Day should unite Malaysians. Love for the nation must be part of our lives, especially for the Port Klang community and those in the logistics sector.

“We must strengthen the logistics sector because without it, trade cannot take place and the economy could collapse, given its vital role,” he said when officiating the Port Klang Community Fly the Jalur Gemilang Programme here today.

The event, held at the Port Klang Authority Social and Recreational Club building, saw Loke presenting the national flag to 100 haulier drivers operating around the port.

Loke said the government is also giving priority to the development of Port Klang through several new initiatives, including the proposed opening of a third port at Carey Island.

He said the move aims to strengthen Port Klang’s position as one of the busiest ports in the world, benefiting the local community and driving national economic growth.

“Port Klang and its community will continue to enjoy significant economic spillovers from various projects, while providing opportunities for logistics industry players to contribute energy, ideas and efforts to national development.

“I hope today’s campaign not only lifts the spirit of flying the Jalur Gemilang but also inspires the Klang community to continue advancing Port Klang,” he said. — Bernama