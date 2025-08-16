KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) ‘Ops Luxury 3.0’ has hit the streets hard, seizing 270 high-end rides nationwide over the past two weeks.

According to The Star, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Rolls-Royces were among the flashy machines caught being driven without valid road tax or insurance.

JPJ director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said the sweep snared celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs, with some owing up to RM29,000 in back taxes.

“The seized cars include Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, with some of them still driven without road tax for about three years.

“In Johor alone, we detained 11 vehicles, including a car with an annual road tax of RM12,000.

“In Kuala Lumpur, the highest road tax arrears recorded was RM29,000,” he reportedly said at a press conference yesterday, as cited by The Star.

Owners can only reclaim their luxury rides once all outstanding road tax, insurance, and summonses are cleared.

“Driving without a valid road tax and insurance puts not only other road users at risk, but also the driver themselves in the event of accidents,” Aedy Fadly warned.

He added that the crackdown will soon expand to Sabah and Sarawak, promising more high-octane surprises in the months ahead.